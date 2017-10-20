Preston County Grand Jury Indicts 40 People Including Man for Sexual Assault of Children

A grand jury in Preston County indicted 40 people during the October term on a multitude of charges.

- Authorities in Preston County were searching for Donald Stout in May for sexual assault and a reported attempted larceny. During this term, he is indicted on eleven charges, which include sexual abuse and sexual assault charges for forcing a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy to perform sexual acts on him and with one another. He is also indicted for child abuse and delivery of a controlled substance for forcing the children to snort Xanax pills, which led to emergency medical treatment for both.

Stout, who is currently in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, is indicted on first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, third-degree sexual assault, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse causing injury. He's also indicted on attempted second-degree sexual assault in a separate case for attempting to assault a woman while she was sleeping and on two counts of failure to register in another, separate case.

- Brittaney Shearer, the former Preston County animal shelter director, is included on the indictment list for a child abuse charge along with her boyfriend, Robert Bragg. The couple allegedly conspired together to abuse Shearer's 11-year-old daughter. Bragg is accused of striking the girl in the face with a leather belt, and Shearer is accused of punching, slapping and hitting the girl and leaving bruises. Shearer and Bragg are each indicted on child abuse resulting in injury and conspiracy.

- Robert Danser, of Reedsville, is included on the list for wrecking a vehicle while impaired with an unrestrained, 4-year-old girl in the vehicle on Independence Road. He is indicted on gross neglect creating substantial risk of death.

The following people were also indicted during the October term on the following charges:

- Douglas Robinson, of Masontown, on attempted first-degree murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, four counts of strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor unlawful resisting, two counts of interfering with emergency services and prohibited person in possession of a firearm

- Clint DeArment, of Kingwood, on five counts of domestic battery and strangulation

- Jason Lott, of the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, on three counts of third-offense domestic battery, third-offense domestic assault and burglary

- Donald Doman, of Kingwood, on third-offense domestic battery

- Kenneth Wakefield, of Tunnelton, on delivery of a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of serious injury

- Steven Goff, of Rowlesburg, on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, including Subutex and Percocet, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, including Percocet and codeine, and two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm

- Jerry Blosser, Jr., of Bretz, on four counts of possession with intent to deliver, including Subutex, diazepam, marijuana and oxycodone, and conspiracy

- Brandon Massie, of Bretz, on four counts of possession with intent to deliver, including Subutex, diazepam, marijuana and oxycodone, and conspiracy

- John Barrett, of Rowlesburg, on four counts of delivery of a Subutex, two counts of possession with intent to deliver Subutex and two counts of conspiracy

- Rebecca Adams, of Kingwood, on four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy

- Keith Buchannon, of Thornton, on manufacturing a controlled substance

- Justin Moats, of Tunnelton, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy and three counts of misdemeanor possession

- Chalyn Messenger, of Tunnelton, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of conspiracy, and misdemeanor possession

- Joshua Haskiell, of the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, on possession of a controlled substance while in custody, obtaining a controlled substance by deception or subterfuge and conspiracy

- Amber Bolyard, of Rowlesburg, on delivery of Subutex, possession with intent to deliver Subutex and two counts of conspiracy

- Stacy Sisler, of Tunnelton, on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy

- Justin Shannon, of Tunnelton, on delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy

- Jeffrey Adams, of Kingwood, on delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy

- Ranae Murphy, of Rowlesburg, on delivery of hydrocodone

- Joseph DeBerry on delivery of a controlled substance

- Dustin Gibson, of Masontown, on wanton endangerment involving a firearm

- Joshua Casteel on burglary and grand larceny

- Jared Henson, of Frostburg, Md., on two counts of grand larceny, embezzlement, and fraudulent schemes

- Jacob Trail, of Charleroi, Pa., on burglary and conspiracy

- Joseph Mazur, Jr., of Monongahela, Pa., on burglary and conspiracy

- Shane Jones, of Kingwood, on second-offense driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI, fleeing and child neglect creating risk of injury

- Millard Fisher, III, of Connellsville, Pa., on third or subsequent offense driving under the influence, altering a motor vehicle registration, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI and possession of Tramadol

- Tammie Slider, of Arthurdale, on third-offense driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI

- Vincent McMillen, of Bretz, on third-offense driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI

- Mark Masters, of Fairmont, on fleeing

- Kerry Hughes, of Elkins, on five counts of forgery and five counts of uttering

- Robin Collins, of Bruceton Mills, on three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering, four counts of using the identity of another, and fraudulent use of an access device

- Tammy Thomas, of Bruceton Mills, on four counts of forgery and four counts of uttering

- Shane Wiles, of Independence, on fraudulent use of an access device and two counts of computer fraud

- Robert Lester, of Tunnelton, on failure to register

- Jamie Williams, of Masontown, on third-offense shoplifting