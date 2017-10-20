Harrison County Sheriff's Department Receives $200,000 Grant That Will Help Track Drug Dealers

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department was awarded a grant by the Department of Homeland Security to place license plate readers at the intersection I-79 and Rt. 50. The purpose behind the license plate readers? Well, local law enforcement said they want to send a special message to drug dealers.

"Don't come here if you don't want to get tracked," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny when referring to drug dealers.

Sheriff Matheny's message may be short its purpose is clear.

"Don't bring your drugs to Harrison County. Don't bring your drugs to Clarksburg, to Bridgeport to Shinnston, Salem, Anmoore...any of them..cause I want our reputation, the law enforcement here in Harrison County, I want the bad guys to know that this is not the place to come and sell your product," explained Matheny.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department wants to fight the drug problem by monitoring how outsiders travel in and out of our county.

"My thoughts were that if a vehicle gets off of I-79 and is either traveling Rt. 50 East or West, we can't track that," added Matheny.

The grant from the Department of Homeland Security for the license plate readers was for $200,000 and will allow for 13 cameras to be placed around the intersection. What will the cameras detect? Trends and patterns.

"If we have credible information that a certain vehicle is coming from lets say Baltimore Maryland or Pittsburgh or Cleveland, Ohio and we know that that is a drug runner or a suspected drug runner, we can show patterns and that they are in the area," said Matheny.

The cameras are expected to be in place in the next 12 months.