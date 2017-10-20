Organization Displays Images of Abortion at Mountainlair

A Pro-Life organization called 'Created Equal ' was set up in front of the Mountainlair Friday afternoon.

They displayed graphic images of the abortion process in order to start conversations about the issue with students on campus.

This is a social action movement seeking to end abortion.

"We believe that the victims should be able to speak for themselves. So we're showing them today so that people can see exactly what is happening to them and that we can promote equality and that all people deserve a right to life regardless of any differences among us," said Sam Riley, with the Created Equal Non Profit Organization.

This organization will be traveling through six states on a tour to share their message.