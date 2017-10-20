Restock the Shelves: Bridgeport Comes Together to Donate Items t - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Restock the Shelves: Bridgeport Comes Together to Donate Items to the Shepherd's Corner

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
The Bridgeport Fire Department will be collecting food and personal care items on Saturday, October 20 starting at 10 a.m. The Woman's Club of Bridgeport, along with the Lions Club and Bridgeport Fire Department ask for your help as they collect items to restock the shelves at the Shepherd's Corner.

If you live in Bridgeport, you can leave canned food and other items by your mailbox to be picked up or you can take your items to the fire department.

"It starts at 10 a.m. that we will be accepting donations. We do it every year and it seems to have gotten bigger every year. We take any items from kitchen items to food to cleaning, anything like that," said Brandon Chaney with the fire department.

Suggested items to drop off include canned food items and personal care items like shampoo and bar soap.

