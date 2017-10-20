K-9 Handlers Attend First Aid Training in Randolph County

K-9 Handlers from all over the state are participating in a K-9 First Aid Course at Camp Pioneer in Randolph County.

Law enforcement officers and search and rescue personnel learned to administer first aid, participated in CPR demonstrations, and learned to spot health-related warning signs. The class is designed to teach personnel how to care for their animals and protect their agency’s investment.

“It’s so important for these handlers to be able to recognize when their dogs are not normal and need additional care. Some of that care that they may be able to provide is the basic first aid, but really what we are trying to do is get them to understand when it’s important to get their dogs to the veterinarian for definitive care,” said Penn Vet Working Dog Center Executive Director Dr. Cindy Otto.

Recognizing when a dog is acting strange and needs attention can save their lives and help them to effectively do their job.