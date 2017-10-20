Grammy Award Winning Group to Have Free Performance At All Saints Catholic Church

Music as a gift. The Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts has allowed All Saints Catholic Church to host concerts for the public. This Sunday, the Grammy Award winning group, Chanticleer, will be performing starting at 6 p.m.

Chanticleer is an a capella group made up of 12 male voices.

The group costs around $20,000 for a performance but is made free to the public because of the generous grant left by Barbara B. Highland.

"Well its a great thing for us because it is something that people would probably not expect here where we are and to have a double Grammy award winning group as such and they are and have been to 60 countries and are now coming to Bridgeport," said Stephen Pischner, director of music for All Saints Catholic Church.

Again, the performance is free and Chanticleer will take the stage at All Saints Catholic Church starting at 6 p.m.