Preston County Students Experience Mobile STEM Lab

Friday in Preston County, students at Aurora Elementary were able to experience the Learning in Motion bus for the first time.

This is a mobile STEM Lab where children can experience hands on learning stations with their classmates.

This bus will visit schools all throughout Preston County.

Organizers say that the Mobile Stem Lab is a success because it gets the children excited about learning.

"It's encouraging STEM careers and STEM education. So the science, technology, the engineering, the math, coding, computer science, robotics, all of the things that we're trying to get kids interested in because it's the jobs of now and the future," Michelle Berry, Curriculum Director of Preston County Schools.

Some activities include a programmable rover, coding, and hands on robotics.