Mountaineer Week Kicks Off

Friday was the kick off of Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University.

This week celebrates West Virginia's Appalachian Culture, heritage, and cuisine, through art displays, unique crafts, and fun events.

Some Highlights throughout the week will include the Mountaineer Week Craft Fair and Quilt Show, The Inaugural Giant Pumpkin Regatta Boat Race, and the PRT Cram.

"And having Mountaineer week, we want to just educate the students as well, and on the West Virginia's Culture, so they may come from different states or different countries, so we want to be able to get educated on West Virginia's Culture," said April Kesling, Mountaineer Week Co-Chair.

A new feature this year is a country store in the Mountainlair that will be selling pepperoni rolls, Apple Butter and Old Fashioned Coca Cola.