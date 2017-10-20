Middle School Student Flown to Hospital After Sustaining Injury in Football Game

A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

Authorities received a call at approximately 7:45 p.m. in regard to the student's injuries, 911 officials said.

Mountaineer Middle School was playing Lincoln Middle School on Liberty High School's football field when the injury occurred, officials said.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and a medical helicopter responded to the scene.