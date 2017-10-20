St. Francis Central Catholic School Celebrates 'Best in State Award for Summer Reading Challenge

St. Francis Central Catholic School celebrated their 'best in state' award for the 2017 scholastic summer reading challenge today.

Students collectively Read 824,560 Reading Minutes and Will Appear in the 2018 Scholastic Book of World Records.

To get children excited to participate, St. Francis encouraged students during its spring Book Fair to purchase books that they would read and count towards their total reading challenge.

"We made a challenge to them that if they read an average of 11 minutes per day which comes out to be 1300 minutes, then they would receive a reward sometime in the fall and today's that day, so those who earned their reward, which is about 70% of our student population, gets to celebrate this afternoon," said Arthur Moore, Principal of St. Francis Central Catholic School.

The school took part in this activity to keep students involved with reading over the summer months.