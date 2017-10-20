Marion County Law Enforcement Agencies Investigate Deputy-Involved Shooting

Multiple Marion County law enforcement agencies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The Mannington Police Department pursued a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. The vehicle turned onto Route 218, and two Marion County sheriff's deputies began to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle swerved toward the two deputies, who were outside of their vehicle, and the deputies fired into the vehicle striking the suspect, Riffle said.

The suspect was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and is still there, according to Riffle's knowledge. The suspect's name will not be released at this time, Riffle said.

Riffle said the West Virginia State Police will investigate how many shots were fired and which deputy struck the suspect.

"Anytime a deputy is involved in an incident like this, we like to call an outside agency for a fair and impartial investigation," Riffle said.

The sheriff's department will conduct their own investigation into the suspect swerving toward the deputies and file charges at a later date, if necessary, according to Riffle.

West Virginia State Police said they will "investigate the fact that the deputy discharged a firearm but nothing else leading up to it."

When asked if the deputies were on administrative leave, Riffle said that is a personnel matter that would not be discussed.

