Man Who Attempted to Kill State Trooper Receives Prison Sentence

A judge sentenced a Randolph County man who tried to drown a state trooper to prison Wednesday.

Nathaniel Wegman tried to choke and drown Trooper First Class J.J. Cornelius of the West Virginia State Police on March 16, 2016 when Cornelius tried to serve an arrest warrant for a burglary charge, police said. Wegman ran, and when Cornelius caught up with him near a creek, Wegman knocked Cornelius down causing him to hit his head on the creek bottom. Cornelius couldn't reach his handgun, which was pinned to the ground under the water, but he was able to reach his knife, which he used to stop the assault, police said.

Randolph County Circuit Judge David Wilmoth sentenced Wegman to three to 15 years in prison on one count of attempted first-degree murder, three to 15 years on one count of malicious assault upon a governmental representative and one year on one count of fleeing from an officer by any means other than the use of a vehicle. A jury convicted Wegman on these charges in July.

Wilmoth ordered the sentences to run consecutively, which totals seven to 30 years in prison, according to Special Upshur County Prosecutor David Godwin.