Morgantown Hampton Inn and Suites Hosts Ribbon Cutting

The Morgantown Hampton Inn and Suites held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday evening.



The new hotel is located at 325 Granville Square and is part of the University Town Center development.

The hotel has 115 guest rooms, along with a meeting space that can hold 50 people, and a board room.

"We're really excited, we're in a really competitive market. There's 20 other hotels here. We're excited to work with the University and the hospital. We're excited to bring another Hilton element to the area," said Tori Kozak, Hampton Inn director of sales.

A gathering was held in the lobby to welcome members of the community, and show off the new hotel and its amenities.