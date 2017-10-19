Employees Protest for Better Healthcare Benefits

Kroger employees gathered outside of the Suncrest Towne Center location in Morgantown Thursday afternoon in protest.

Employees are unhappy with the non-renewal of a contract that would provide them with benefits. The former contracts expired on October 7.

Protesters were mainly concerned with not having health insurance or sick pay.

"So right now, we are stuck in limbo. We have no contract. The wages - they're not willing to work with us on wages, and it's frustrating," said Cathy Laudrille, Kroger employee.

Protesters were members of the UFCW Local 400. The discussion of contracts will continue.