Employees Protest for Better Healthcare Benefits - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Employees Protest for Better Healthcare Benefits

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

Kroger employees gathered outside of the Suncrest Towne Center location in Morgantown Thursday afternoon in protest. 

Employees are unhappy with the non-renewal of a contract that would provide them with benefits. The former contracts expired on October 7. 

Protesters were mainly concerned with not having health insurance or sick pay.

"So right now, we are stuck in limbo. We have no contract. The wages - they're not willing to work with us on wages, and it's frustrating," said Cathy Laudrille, Kroger employee. 

Protesters were members of the UFCW Local 400. The discussion of contracts will continue.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.