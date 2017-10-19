Open House Held for Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery

An open house was held Thursday to introduce the new Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery.

Mon Health collaborated with orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons and pain clinic physicians to develop the outpatient surgery center.



The open house included tours of the facility.

"This facility is outfitted with some of the highest tech equipment that's out there. We have a very efficient staff. We brought some of the best people from Mon General to work this facility. We have a great anesthesia group that works it. It's got everything you have in the main OR, but it's just in the outpatient setting," said Nick Zervos, Orthopedic Surgeon.

The center is located in the Mon Health Medical Park that opened last spring.