Students Learn About Careers In Manufacturing Industry

Eighth grade students are learning about careers in the West Virginia manufacturing industry.

The West Virginia Manufacturing Association's 'Explore the New Manufacturing' program is going on right now through out the state.

The campaign stopped at the Marion County Technical Center today teaching kids from Tygart's Valley and Kasson about the numerous profitable jobs in manufacturing.

"Some people realize that too late," said Lake Morehouse, account coordinator. "They go to a four year university and they drop out after the first year cuz it's not made for them and then they are in debt so rather than that, everyone is not the same and some people benefit better from this kind of pathway and they come out of school with a two year certification making a great great salary with the average manufacturing industry in the state is sixty five thousand dollars a year so it's a great great salary and a great way to live."

Students were able to take advantage of new technology by trying their hand at virtual welding.