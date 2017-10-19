Clarksburg City Council Continue Discussion of A ‘Drug House’ Ordinance

Clarksburg City Council held is second and final reading of an ordinance creating a crime free rental housing and rental housing registration program.

City Manager, Martin Howe, said in a council meeting earlier in October other cities in West Virginia have similar ordinances and said this ordinance will help landlords and police fight the war on drugs. Council unanimously passed the “Drug House” ordinance in its meeting Thursday night. The city said they are prepared to work with property owners and landlords.

“We’ve been working with the City of Martinsburg, they were the first ones to implement it, and they’ve had I believe 13 to 15 successful evictions of drug dealers. So we’re very excited that we now have that authority to do that. And this ordinance will go into affect immediately,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Also, the city currently has demolition packets out to bid with various contractors, 83 properties that are on the demolition list to be torn down within the city. Goings said the bids are due in next week and council will award at its November 2nd meeting.