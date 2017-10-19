Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to Bring Survivors Together in Morgantown

The American Cancer Society is inviting survivors and community supporters to its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this Saturday, October 21.

The event will take place at the WVU Rec Center in Morgantown.

Organizers say it’s all about celebrating survivors and promoting awareness.

“We really want people in the community to know that there’s prevention, that there’s detection, that if we find the cancer early the better choices for treatment and we are making huge advances when it comes to treatment for breast cancer,” said Mary Lough, Health Systems Manager with the American Cancer Society.

The day will begin with a survivor breakfast, opening ceremonies a survivor Zumba class and other activities before a casual walk to enjoy time together.

Mon Health is serving as this year’s survivorship sponsor, making the day extra special for those who have fought and continue to fight the disease.

“To be able to support these types of events where we can bring those folks together and so they can share their stories and have a family so to speak that they can continue to move forward with their lives with I think is an important component as they move onward,” said Dr. Paul Saconn, Director of Radiation Oncology for Mon Health.

All funds raised will go to the American Cancer Society to continue their efforts to raise awareness and support those battling cancer.

“I do believe that sometimes people forget that the American Cancer Society fights all cancers,” Lough said. “We fight through detection, through patient detection, through advocacy and research so we fight cancer from all sides.”

The strides walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. and you can register at the event. For more information, visit makingstrideswalk.org/wv.