Girls on the Run Looking for Volunteer Coaches This Spring

Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia is looking for volunteer coaches for the spring.

The program, which teaches girls life skills through running, helped more than 700 girls in seven counties across the area last year.

“The biggest qualification for any coach is that passion for empowering girls,” said Program Director Joanna Mizener. “They can train along with the girls and a lot of times that’s inspiring for the girls to see a coach that’s working right alongside of them.”

Girls on the Run needs 180 coaches to hold two, 90 minute practices after school.



”Research tells us that beginning at age nine girls start to decrease in self esteem and self confidence,” said Executive Director Laurie Abildso. “Also around the age of 10 girls’ physical activity levels drastically reduce. This program really addresses that. It gives them the life skills they need to get through adolescence and into adulthood.”

Girls on the Run says you don’t have to be a runner to be a coach, it’s about much more than just the physical activity.

“It’s about girls gaining self confidence, improving their self esteem, just learning how to take care of themselves, how to be a good friend and how to contribute to their communities,” Abildso said.

Volunteer coach applications will be accepted until November 15th and coaches will serve Barbour, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Wetzel counties.

For more information or to apply, visit gotrncwv.org.