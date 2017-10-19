Arthurdale Getting Ready for Saturday's Fall Festival

If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. is hosting a Craft Show and Fall Festival.

More than 25 juried artists will be in attendance selling their creations

Visitors can also listen to music, enjoy some homemade food and weave their own rug to take home in Arthurdale’s original looms.

There will also be plenty for kids including face painting, hay rides and games from the 1930s and 40s.

Arthurdale says it looks forward to events like this to welcome new guests and to raise funds for its upkeep.

“The house this is one of our original homes,” said Executive Director Darlene Bolyard when standing in front of one of the original homestead homes. “This year it over went a major restoration, which of course the New Deal Festival and this craft show and Fall Festival paid for. It’s very expensive to maintain historic buildings, but we also want people to have a good time when they come out.”

Arthurdale’s famous goats and Pickles the donkey will also be in attendance to interact with visitors.

The craft show and fall festival will be welcoming guests from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Admission and parking are free.