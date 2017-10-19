Mothers Receive Care Packages in Upshur County

Babies are a blessing but can be a burden for young mothers who are struggling to make ends meet. One organization is working to make the burden a little less.

The Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care in Buckhannon served lunch and provided bags of supplies to 50 expectant mothers during an event this afternoon. With the assistance of Thirty-One Gifts sellers and World Vision, based in Philippi, mothers received bags full of care products just for them.

The Pregnancy Care Center is a non-profit organization designed to care for mothers by offering educational, emotional, and practical support.

“It was designed so that women, who found themselves in a crisis of a pregnancy, didn’t know what to do, where to turn to, to help these women who are sometimes in domestic violence issues, had to move out of the county, some moved in the state. That’s what the center is about,” said Director Barbara Kincaid.

The center serves nine counties in central West Virginia and receives no federal or state funding. The center was approached by Thirty-One and World Vision representatives who want to help.

Kincaid said the organization services more than 300 women.

“I’m actually a single mother of three kids. It’s kind of a good program to go and get help with things that you need like clothing and diapers. It’s a good way to meet other parents too. You can interact with other single moms that have the same kind of situation,” said Michelle Poling.

The event and organization offer mothers a place to socialize and connect with other mothers and provides them with skills to provide for their families.

Poling said the program has helped her to be a better mother to her three children by providing much-needed help and support.