TALA's Annual Ball To Support Local Food Pantry

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is holding its annual Asylum Ball this weekend and for another year they'll be helping a good cause in the process.

Guests at the ball who bring three canned goods with them get a five dollar discount on their entrance fee.

The asylum donates the food to Our Neighbor in Weston, a gift that is especially needed this time of year.

"As cold weather comes, and with thanksgiving approaching, the fact that we can take an entire van load of food to the food bank really helps out the people in the community," said TALA's Bethany Cutright.

Cutright hopes to fill a second van with the proceeds of this years drive.