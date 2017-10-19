Stonewall Hospital Hold Golf Tournament For Scholarship Fund

Golfers hit the links at Stonewall Resort for a good cause Thursday morning.

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held its annual William Adler Golf Tournament.

The event raises money for the hospital's scholarship fund that helps send students to college to study for careers in healthcare.

Organizers said the community has been very helpful in supporting the fund since its founding.

"We do have a lot of support locally, so it's really a nice event for all of us here, and the people at the hospital are really very supportive of it, and it just makes us feel good that we're able to give back to the community in this way," said Marketing Director Julia Spelsberg.

The scholarship has given more than $200,000 to its recipients in the 15 years it's been available.