WV Home Rule Board Approves Changes for Morgantown

West Virginia Home Rule Board Members visited Elkins to approve six amendments to the city of Morgantown’s Home Rule plan.

Morgantown City Manager Paul Brake submitted amendments including arson and explosive offense arrest authority, disposition of real estate without auction, and more for consideration by the board. The Home Rule Board encourages changes based on the unique needs of the municipality.

“The legislature intended the Home Rule Board to meet and allow municipalities to present issues that are unique to those municipalities, and Morgantown, like every other municipality in West Virginia, has its own set of issues,” said WV Home Rule Board Chairman Dave Hardy.

All six amendments were approved by the Home Rule board at today’s meeting.

For more information and a full list of amendments, visit WV Home Rule Board’s website.