Energy Representatives Gather For Annual Governor's Energy Summit

Representatives from many different kinds of energy companies gathered this week at Stonewall Resort for the annual Governor's Energy Summit.

The summit offers a chance for supporters of the energy industry to come together and discuss issues about energy and economic development across West Virginia, including alternative energy sources.

Both organizers and participants said there's a lot for the state to gain by bringing those groups together.

"The coal folks support the natural gas folks, the energy efficiency folks support the fossil energy, and so on and so forth, so it's really great to see everyone working and collaborating together," said Tiffany Bailey with the West Virginia Office of Energy.

Others were glad to have the chance to work.

"It's about time we started using our energy, all of it, to bring manufacturing back here, because if we're not careful, we'll become a banana republic," said Greg Kozera, who attended with Shale Crescent USA.

The summit wrapped up for the year with a final meeting after lunch Thursday afternoon.