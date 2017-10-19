West Taylor Elementary Expands

The West Taylor community is growing.

"We have a housing development right over here. And the research that we did is there are going to be more houses there," said Jamison Fisher, West Taylor Elementary School principal.

With over three hundred students and even more projected to enroll in the coming years, school officials said they need more space.

"So we have this huge amount of growth and people who are working a lot of jobs. So it makes it nice that we have grown. We started school I think around 250 and last year we had 320 this year we have 310," said Fisher.

And all of those students have access to just one bathroom. The new addition will have additional classrooms and an additional bathroom.

The increase in space will also ensure that students get the best possible instruction.

"Smaller class sizes are easier to manage and it creates a safe learning environment for the students and the teachers can truly instruct the way they need to and students can learn what they need," she said.

The school received 830 thousand dollars from the school building authority and 300 thousand from Taylor County for a total of over one million.

Construction is set to start around late November or early December.

The addition is projected to be complete next August in time for the 2018-19 school year.