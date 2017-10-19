Historic Buckhannon Theater Prepares to Reopen

It's been nearly 40 years since the final curtain call at the Colonial Theater in downtown Buckhannon.

"The building was opened in 1924. When Gray Barker took it over from 1973 through 1980, it segwayed into the cinema," said Mayor Dave McCauley.

But soon, the new-and-improved facility will be ready to make its debut.

"We are so excited to have this first rebirthing of this space," said Bryson VanNostrand, city architect.

Earlier this year, the City of Buckhannon bought the historic building for $60,000 with one goal in mind: to restore the theater while creating an arts destination that could be used by many. For VanNostrand, who is doing the work pro bono, it's a vision that is finally coming to fruition.

"We spent so much time in the demolition phase of this project - tearing things out. It's pretty exciting to start building things up," said VanNostrand. "The building is not ready. And it won't be ready for a long time."

It's definitely still a work in progress, but you won't have to wait for the project to be completed to see the first production. On October 20 and 21, members of the Buckhannon Community Theatre will be on this stage performing 'The Rocky Horror Show.'

"What we've been able to do is work with the Fire Marshal, talk to him about our phased use of the building. We were really hoping that we could make it happen," said VanNostrand.

In the last few weeks, construction has been fast-tracked.

"The floor that was in here had to be taken out, and we are rebuilding it...the columns, the beams. Safety features, exit signs, emergency lights, smoke detection...and now the decking sub-floor. It's all happening now," said VanNostrand.

City employees have done most of the work thus far, and the community is lending a hand as well. Patrons can pay $25 to sponsor a letter for the marquee. And with big plans for the property, it'll be worth every penny.

"The more people contribute, the more ownership they feel," said VanNostrand.

You can buy tickets to 'The Rocky Horror Show' online.