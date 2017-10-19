West Virginia Continues To See An Increase In Diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that can not be prevented entirely but health professionals said that it can be delayed. The percentage of those diagnosed with the disease continues to climb every year.

"About 35 to 36 percent which is actually a fairly high number," said Brenda Conch, director of education at United Hospital Center.

Conch said that number represents the percentage of West Virginians affected by pre-diabetes or diabetes. The common symptoms for diagnosis include extreme fatigue and feeling very thirsty, among others. Conch said there is no way to prevent diabetes but there are ways to delay it and knowing if you are at risk is the first proactive step.

"One, the age of 40 and over is a risk factor and your family history, is there anyone in your family that has had diabetes. Also, if you have been pregnant did you have gestational diabetes? Those are all indicators as well as if you do lead a sedentary lifestyle, you are a little bit over weight and you are a smoker," explained Conch.

Diet plays a big role in delaying diabetes because sugar is hidden everywhere and serving size suggestions, like fruit the size of a baseball and spaghetti the size of a computer mouse, help put into perspective where one may be overeating and consuming too much sugar. Managing diabetes takes many forms, exercise being key as well. But why the steady increase in the disease?

"The major issue with our population is that we are getting larger and we are getting more sedentary so we don't work with our bodies anymore, we don't go into the fields and we don't grow things and we don't go into the factories and we don't do a lot of manual labor," added Conch.

Conch said that the rise in pre-diabetes and diabetes could be because of a sedentary lifestyle. We sit at our desks all day and we go home to sit on the couch.

A tip to remember? Walking for three times a week for just 15 minutes, that is a good place to start and you never know where those steps will lead you.