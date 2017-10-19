PITAR Hears From Speaker About Long-Term Recovery Options

Providing a network of resources is the goal of one community group.

'PITAR,' a group that stands for prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery meets monthly at the Clarksburg Baptist Church and uses its meetings to connect health care professionals and other community groups to resources it needs.

A representative from Acadia spoke to the group about its options for long-term recovery facilities.

"Misconception about getting into treatment would be that it is a quick fix. This is a long term treatment. You can't fix anything that you need in 30 days. Its going to be something that you struggle with and work on the rest of your life," said Stephanie Buerkel, Treatment Placement Specialist.

The group will hear from another resource in the recovery network at its meeting next month.