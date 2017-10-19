UPDATE: No One Injured, Interstate Damaged in I-79 Accident

UPDATE (10/20/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

Interstate 79 was damaged Thursday morning after a tractor trailer flatbed's load fell onto the interstate.

The flatbed was pulling a train locomotive engine when it popped a tire, swerved to maintain control, and the load shifted, according to the truck driver.

The engine fell off the flatbed and busted the concrete on the interstate, officials said. Crews worked for hours to clear the interstate and fix the damage.

The driver of the flatbed was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL:

A tractor trailer has rolled onto its side on Interstate 79 northbound in Harrison County.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. at mile marker 108 near the Lost Creek exit, according to Harrison County 911.

The left lane is blocked, and traffic is delayed in the area, 911 officials said.

There is no word on injuries at this time.