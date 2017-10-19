Fairmont State University Names New President

Fairmont State University named a new president at a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning.

Pending approval of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Dr. Mirta Martin will serve as the university's next president, according to university officials. She is scheduled to begin her presidency on January 1, 2018 and will replace the interim president, Stephen Jones.

BOG Chair Dixie Yann said the board is "extremely pleased" to welcome Martin to campus.

"She comes with a variety of financial and education experiences but is extremely student-focused and will continue to build Fairmont State University's reputation for student success," Yann said.

Martin has more than 30 years experience in higher education, banking, advisory and consulting, according to university officials. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science from Duke University, a master of business administration from the University of Richmond and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

"I am grateful to the board, the search committee, faculty, staff, our wonderful students and to the community at large for affording me the privilege to lead this incredible institution," Martin said. "There are boundless opportunities here - opportunities we can maximize by engaging alumni and friends and by working together with other senior institutions, community colleges and with industry. I am here because I believe in you, in this institution and in its enormous potential. I know that together, we will establish and achieve bold, inspirational goals. We will dream big and deliver transformational programs that will make a positive impact in our community, in our state and in the world."