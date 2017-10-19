Ford Issues Recall for Door Latch Issue on Trucks

Ford has issued a safety recall for 1.3 million F-150 and Super Duty pick-up trucks related to issues with door latches.

The recall affects 2015-17 F-150's that were built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant between March 12, 2014 and December 31, 2016; at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between August 11, 2014 and December 30, 2016 and 2017 Super Duty's built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant between October 8, 2015 and September 1, 2016.

In affected trucks, door latches can become frozen, making it so the door either won't open or won't close, increasing the potential for the door to open will the vehicle is moving, according to Ford.

Ford officials say that they do not know of any injuries or accidents associated with the issue.

Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and fix door latch actuation cables, if needed, at no cost of the truck owner, Ford said.

The reference number for the recall is: 17S33.