Hope Inc. Raises Awareness for Domestic Violence Month

Hope Inc. in Fairmont gathered to raise awareness about domestic violence Wednesday on the campus of Fairmont State University. They held a candle lit vigil with a moment of silence in honor of domestic violence victims.

Representatives of Hope Inc. said that nearly half of all the assaults in the Mountain State are between family and household members. They also state that arrest in domestic violence incidents account for 62% of the total arrests for crimes against a person in the state.

“It’s important to know there are faces and names attached to these types of issues. So, anything that we can do to honor those people, to kind of shine some light on who they are and what they’ve been through that’s a great opportunity for us,” said Ashley Hawkins, children’s case manager for Hope Inc.

Hope Inc. said it is important to them to host the candle light ceremony on campus because it’s where they can reach the most people. They added the more awareness they could bring to the topic hoping that it could spur some prevention.

“We often times talk about domestic abuse and sexual assault, but we talk about it in very vague terms. And I think its important to break those stigmas and show there are faces and names, and these are people in our community, in our classes, people who go to our churches, and we want to show that we really love and support them,” said Hawkins.

Every seven minutes, a call is made to a domestic abuse hotline in West Virginia. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or know someone that is in a situation of abuse you can call the Hope Hotline at 304-367-1100 anytime.