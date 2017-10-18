Honda Athlete of the Week: South Harrison's Landon McFadden

Landon McFadden burst onto the scene by necessity last year. He stepped up for the Hawks as a freshman, rushing for more than 400 yards.

Once again this year, he’s helping seniors Freddy Canary and Cam Barnette carry the load, and his athleticism has allowed long-time head coach Brad Jett to mix things up on offense.

“You know, we’ve went to the diamond to where we can use all three backs," said Jett. "He sees the field excellently, he makes great cuts and he reads his blocks real well. They can’t just key on 21 and 25. They have to know where 14 is also.”

The Hawks have sprinted their way to a 7-0 record and the number-one spot in Class A, thanks to that dynamic backfield that’s already rushed for more than 2,000 yards. McFadden himself has collected more than 500 yards on the ground.

“It’s nice to have all three of us back there, because you never know where the ball is going to go," said McFadden. "We’re all three threats, and we all three make big plays every time we touch the ball.”

But McFadden also doubles as the Hawks’ backup quarterback. He completed both of his passes last week against No. 10 Sherman. He has the skills to play both positions, because he’s eager to learn from players like Canary.

“I’ve learned a lot from them, everything from staying after with Freddy and doing some drills and stuff, and just hanging out with him all the time, giving me some tips and stuff on how to play better,” said McFadden.

Added Jett: “He’s pretty sharp on the field. It’s like having another coach on the field.”

Now South Harrison is in the midst of a brutal closing stretch. The next three teams they face are currently unbeaten.

Jett says the Hawks need to have a good week of practice, and get focused, for a heavyweight showdown at St. Marys this Friday.

“We need to get better this week," said Jett. "I was taking a lot of pride in our offensive line getting a lot better week in and week out, and we took a step back last week, really. We’re going to work on knowing what to do this week, and coming out and getting after it.”