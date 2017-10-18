Restaurant Road Trip: Colasante's Ristorante & Pub

Those that have experienced a structure fire know all too well the heartache they leave behind. That rainy night in April of 2016 was no exception for Anthony Colasante and his family as they stood helplessly behind the yellow caution tape and watched the four-alarm fire.



According to Mr. Colasante, even as they watched it burn, they knew they would rebuild. And so they did.



"The menu is for the most part the same. The pizzas are all the same. We did name a pizza the Phoenix," offered owner Anthony Colasante.

The Phoenix was a fitting addition to the menu after the beloved family restaurant established by Anthony's parents, Steve and Mary Colasante as 'Westover Pizza' in 1969 was determined to be a total loss.

"Our old building was old and charming and had a very warm feeling to it, and we could never recreate what we lost. Starting fresh gave us an opportunity to do something different," said Anthony's wife, Cindy Colasante.

It may look different, but the Colasante family recipes we all love haven't changed.

"A lot of the favorites that everybody loves are still there," Mrs. Colasante related. "The Mountaineer Pizza, the Smokin' Joe, our Italian Hoagies, Meatball Hoagies, Pepperoni Hoagies, all of those are still there. Our sauce is the same. My husband and father-in-law are still making sauces everyday."

"We make everything from scratch," revealed Mr. Colasante, careful not to give too much away. "We do a sauce we call the 'magic sauce,' which we cook all our meats in for hoagies and sandwiches. We do an alfredo sauce, a marinara sauce and a pizza sauce. We cook all our hot sausage, our meatballs and of course, we do our dough from scratch. That's how its been for the last 47 years."

Also back by popular demand - the lunch buffet.



"We will open November 1st completely, and the lunch buffet will be making a return Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.," announced Cindy Colasante.

The Colasantes also love sports almost as much as they love sharing their family favorites. You might recognize the more than 600 pieces of sports memorabilia that were salvaged from the old place.

"The Clemente wall is still intact. And WVU Football, University High, Morgantown High, WVU Soccer, WVU Baseball brought me some jerseys and other things," Mr. Colasante disclosed. He added the public support for him, his family and his business was overwhelming.

But as important as those sports pieces are, they're just stuff compared to family.

"We've always been very family oriented. We've always been the kind of place where you can come with your kids and enjoy a great meal together," expressed Cindy Colasante.

"We've had birthday parties and wedding rehearsal dinners over the years. We've sponsored numerous numerous youth activities. It's very family oriented," said Anthony Colasante.

Anthony Colasante grew up working here with his mother and father right beside his brother.

"I was 13 years old when I started, and my son is 13. He's here in the evenings between baseball and other activities," Anthony Colasante asserted proudly.

And so the Colasante family tradition continues.

Next time you need to feed your family, stop by Colasante's Ristorante & Pub located at 416 Fairmont Road in Westover, West Virginia.



Colasante's also offers catering for special events. For more information, online ordering and more, visit Colasante's Ristorante & Pub and like their Fabeook page.