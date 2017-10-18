State Treasurer John Perdue Presents Salem University With Check

State Treasurer John Perdue visited Salem University Wednesday afternoon to make a special presentation.

The treasurer presented the university with a check. The funds from the check were from inactive bank accounts in the university's name and a few smaller accounts from 2004-2007.

The treasurer's office said that often times a change in administrative leadership, personnel or post office address may result in funds classified as unclaimed.

Perdue has returned approximately $170 million dollars back to state residents during his six terms in office.

"And we are going to be able to return that money. I believe the new president here is really gung-ho and I believe that it is going to be beneficial in the educational process of our students not only in West Virginia but also from all over the nation," said Perdue.

The check presentation happened at the beginning of the quarterly meeting of the Harrison County Development Corporation.