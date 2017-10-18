WV Recreation and Parks Association Hosts Conference in Tucker County

The West Virginia Recreation and Parks Association is hosting its 45th Annual Conference at Canaan Valley Resort and State Park in Tucker County.

Parks and Recreation representatives from across the state met to share ideas about creating better parks, better playgrounds, and better communities.

“It gets us all on the same page of what’s trending in the nation right now and again what we can do to make our local communities better,” said Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Joe Shuttleworth.

Attendees spent the morning in an educational session geared toward learning more about higher level inclusive play.

Guest Speaker and Occupational Therapist Ingrid Kanics shared with attendees a new approach to inclusive playground design.

“When we design it we want to design in a way that allows as many people as possible to feel warm and welcome and able to engage to a level they feel comfortable,” said Kanics.

“I like to refer to it as all ages, all abilities, all the time. It’s thinking about families; it’s thinking about seniors; it’s thinking about people who have just different medical conditions that might impact their ability to get out and play, but they want to be there,” continued Kanics.

The last day of the conference will include tourism marketing practice and adaptive recreation equipment workshops.