State Health Officials Launch Anonymous Medical Cannabis Survey

State health officials have launched an online medical cannabis survey.
The Department of Health and Human Resources and The Bureau of Public Health want to gather information from patients who may be interested in medical cannabis treatment options.
Officials say this survey is a non-scientific anonymous survey.
The survey contains 13 brief questions and is expected to take three to five minutes.
To take the survey online or learn more about the West Virginia Medical Cannabis program visit www.medcanwv.org.
Clarksburg Studio
