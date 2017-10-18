Congressman McKinley Meets With Clarksburg Water Board

Congressman David McKinley met with officials from the Clarksburg Water Board on Wednesday.

McKinley spent the day in Harrison County asking many organizations how he could best bring their concerns to Washington when the session returns next week.

Officials with the Water Board say they want to look into consolidation of water systems around the state to help make federal funding more worthwhile.

"They just got an award for having the best tasting water in West Virginia," Congressman McKinley said. "Why aren't we rewarding things like that? Where they're doing all the right things, and make sure that they have additional money."

McKinley is asking those people he meets with to send specific suggestions on how he can best share their needs with Congress.