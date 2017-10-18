Lewis County 4-H Holding Open House Party

For many people 4-H recalls images of raising livestock, but the Lewis County 4-H clubs want to show how that's changed.

The Lewis County Extension is hosting a Parking Lot Party on Wednesday evening at its office next to the county courthouse to show off the different programs 4-H has to offer.

Organizers say each local club will have a chance to highlight themselves with their own activity.

"We though we could have each club represented in some way. Some clubs are doing cornhole, some are talking about our upcoming 5K, we have our LEGO robotics club that will have their own display," said Annie Brown, who works with the 4-H clubs through the Lewis County Extension.

The event gets underway at 6:00 and will wrap up at 8:00 p.m.