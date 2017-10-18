Hope Inc. Takes Photo For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A Harrison County organization took some time to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from groups around the county, including city officials and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department gathered on the steps of the courthouse to join in a picture to help raise awareness of the challenges people face locally with domestic violence.

"There is help, and there is hope, and people can get out of a life where they're abused," said Amy Snider with Hope Inc.

Hope Inc. other area organizations will be hosting activities to continue to raise awareness through the month of October.