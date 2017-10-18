Monongalia County Unveils New Flag Design

Monongalia County now has a new flag.

Morgantown High School senior Andrew Riley was announced as the winner of Monongalia County Commission’s county flag design contest at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I was surprised. I was not expecting that at all,” he said.

Riley gave an explanation to County Commission and those in attendance of his design. He said the blue areas represent the rivers and streams and skies, while the yellow mimics the rolling hills.

“I really wanted to express the natural beauty of Monongalia County,” he explained. “You can’t just hit on one city or one town cause that’s just unfair. I had to hit on one thing that is expressed all throughout Mon County and I think that’s the natural beauty of it.”

Riley, who plans to attend West Virginia University and study exercise physiology, says he can’t wait to see the flag hanging in Courthouse Square after its renovation is complete.

“I think it’s awesome because I was born here. I was raised here,” he said. “I love this county. I love the state and it’s awesome to be a part of the history of this county.”