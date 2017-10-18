Teacher Academy Encourages Educators to Stay in West Virginia

As the state continues to face a severe teacher shortage around 150 educators gathered in Morgantown for the annual Teacher Academy.

According to the West Virginia Center for Professional Development, which hosted the event, it’s about 700 positions needed across the state. To issue it’s giving teachers support and more skills they can use in the classroom to keep them in the profession and in West Virginia.

“The teachers are being trained in their university settings, but when they actually come into the classroom and begin working with students it’s a different ballgame,” said Dr. Carla Warren, Director of Teacher Programs for the West Virginia Center for Professional Development. “The research indicates that classroom management and support are two of the things teachers specifically state they need to keep them in the classroom.”

Both new and experienced educators were receiving that support in a variety of sessions.

“I think it’s gonna help me tremendously,” said Donna Miller, a 10th through 12th grade teacher at Nicholas County High School. “I came here by choice and this is my third year doing it. Every year I pick up something new that I can take back home to use in my classroom and help improve my teaching to continue to grow and learn.”

Discussion topics ranged from classroom management and planning to working with students with specific and behavioral needs, teaching students in poverty and much more.

“We learned how to connect with parents through the internet and using different sites that I’ve never heard of just to get the community involved with the schools,” Miller explained.

The West Virginia Center for Professional Development says the shortage is also due in part to teachers leaving the profession. The organization wants teachers across the state to know that programs like this are available to them to help them grow, which helps their students succeed.

“If a teacher is born to be a teacher and they love working with students, that if they have the amount of support they need from the leadership and from agencies such as the Center for Professional Development they will feel supported and they will continue to work with our students,” Dr. Warren added.

“It’s not something that you just go home and you’re done at the end of the day,” said Miller. “You’re constantly thinking about the kids and how we can improve everything.”