Businesses Display Green Bows in Support of Mental Health Awareness

One woman's vision is now becoming a reality.

Ellen Condron spoke with Clarksburg Uptown about a movement she had in mind to help reduce stigmas related to mental health and addiction.

The idea? Green bows on businesses throughout the community.

On Wednesday, local businesses on Main Street in Clarksburg sported the green bows and Condron is hoping the idea catches on.

She said the green bow is a symbol to the community of support and hope.

"So that people who have mental illnesses will understand that we care about them, we have compassion for them and we want to help them get treatment and support.," said Condron.

If you are interested in getting a green bow, you can pick it up at the next Community Conversation on November 13 at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport.