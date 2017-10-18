Mountaineer Food Bank Uses the Help of Salem University at Latest Food Drive

The Mountaineer Food Bank had help from a large group of volunteers on Wednesday for its mobile food drive at Salem University.

The Salem University baseball and volleyball teams filled baskets and coordinated hundreds of cars through the drive.

Coordinators with Mountaineer Food Bank said that having the help of volunteers from the university really added something special to the giveaway.

"It just brings the energy level way up high and we are all having fun. You can hear the chatter right now. It just makes it a truly fun event for the community as well because they see the youth participating in this event," said Tambra with the Mountaineer Food Bank.

Mountaineer Food Bank filled nearly 300 baskets during the food drive.