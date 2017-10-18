Salem University Puts Criminal Justice Students in Mock Crime Scene

Getting outside of the classroom is sometimes the best way to put knowledge to the test.

That was the idea behind the Salem University Criminal Justice Department's mock crime scene. Students in the field were able to be hands on during a mock drug bust.

While they were entering what they thought was a drug bust scenario, students found that there was also evidence of human trafficking for an added twist to their lesson.

"They are trying to make that whole connection from arrest to gathering of evidence to presentation in court so all that kind of leads into how do you determine admissibility," said Camm Lounsbury with the Criminal Justice Department.

The Criminal Justice Department does the live crime scene event every year.