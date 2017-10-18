'Dine Out For BRA Day' To Benefit Breast Cancer Patients

On October 18 in Morgantown where you choose to eat could benefit a breast cancer patient.

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of WVU Medicine is hosting Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day in honor of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dine Out For BRA Day is a benefit night where local restaurants donate a portion of their sales to support a BRA fund at WVU.

Funds raised will be used to provide assistance with medication costs, transportation and other supportive services to uninsured and under insured women seeking reconstruction.

Restaurants participating in BRA Day are as follows: