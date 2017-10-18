'Dine Out For BRA Day' To Benefit Breast Cancer Patients - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

'Dine Out For BRA Day' To Benefit Breast Cancer Patients

Posted: Updated:

On October 18 in Morgantown where you choose to eat could benefit a breast cancer patient.

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of WVU Medicine is hosting Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day in honor of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

Dine Out For BRA Day is a benefit night where local restaurants donate a portion of their sales to support a BRA fund at WVU. 

Funds raised will be used to provide assistance with medication costs, transportation and other supportive services to uninsured and under insured women seeking reconstruction.

Restaurants participating in BRA Day are as follows:

  • Crocketts Lodge (Donating 10% of proceeds all day)
  • Table9 (Donating 20% of proceeds from 4-10 pm)
  • Terra Cafe (Donating 20% of total sales from 9am - 9pm)
  • Tutto Gelato Café (Donating 20% of proceeds from 9 am - 9 pm)
  • The Wine Bar at Vintner Valley (Donating 20% from 4-10 pm)
  • Morgantown Flour & Feed (Donating 50% from 5-10 pm)
  • The Lakehouse WV at Cheat Lake (Donating 50% from 11-11)
  • The Custard Stand - SummersvilleThe Custard Stand - FlatwoodsThe Custard Stand - Webster Springs - will donate 50% of total sales from 5pm until closing.
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.