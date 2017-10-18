Crews Respond to Marion County Fire

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Marion County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. at a home on Route 218/Jamison Road in Farmington, according to Marion County 911 officials.

Volunteer fire departments from Farmington, Mannington, Worthington, Rivesville, Barrackville, Grant Town, and Baxter responded to the scene, along with the Marion County Rescue Squad.

No injuries were reported, according to 911 officials.

