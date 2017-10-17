Morgantown Passes Human Rights Ordinance Amendment

On Tuesday, Morgantown City Council voted over whether or not to allow for a human rights commission.

The vote passed, and will amend article 153 of the city code which includes the adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance. The state’s third-largest city is now the 11th community in the mountain state to have a human rights commission. Fairness West Virginia is one group that firmly believes in the passing of the new amendment.

“It’s now become sort of incumbent on local communities to protect their own residents because the state and the federal government has failed to do so,” said Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia, Andrew Schneider.

The amendment was passed unanimously by all seven city council members.