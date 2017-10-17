Morgantown Approves Human Rights Commission

Morgantown City Council voted to allow the creation of a human rights commission Tuesday.

The vote passed and will amend the city code, which includes the adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance. The state’s third-largest city is now the 11th community in the Mountain State to have a human rights commission.

Fairness West Virginia firmly believes in the passing of the new amendment.

“It’s now become sort of incumbent on local communities to protect their own residents because the state and the federal government has failed to do so,” said Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia Andrew Schneider.

The amendment was passed unanimously by all seven city council members.